Breaking: Finally Adamu Emerges Consensus National Chairman Of APC

Barring any last minute changes, former governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator, Abdullahi Adamu, has emerged the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for National Chairman.

Adamu made his way into the venue of the convention at Eagle Square few seconds before President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival.

Also in are the governors including those who had left the venue earlier.

Senator George Akume, who made his way into the venue before the president and Adamu, revealed that Adamu had emerged as consensus candidate for national chairman.

The development means voting will take consensus format with delegates expected to cast their vote only for Adamu.

After a protracted negotiation, THE WHISTLER gathered that Adamu finally received the blessing of all.

Earlier, only six of the aspirants stepped down for Adamu but with the new development, all is set for the commencement of the convention.