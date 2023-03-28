BREAKING: Finally, Ayu Steps Aside As PDP Chairman

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Iyorchia-Ayu
Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu

Following the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, which restrained him from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu has stepped aside.

Ayu, who has been fighting a renewed war with a group of five governors led by Nyesom Wike, had stated that his suspension by his Ward executive in Benue State over the weekend was illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

The decision would come as a win for the Wike-led group in the PDP with Ayu’s stepping aside showing his resolve to remain in office has been broken.

Details later…

