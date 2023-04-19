BREAKING: Fintiri Vows To Jail Controversial Adamawa REC After Receiving Certificate Of Return

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has vowed to prosecute and jail the suspended Resident Electoral Commission in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari, over his botched attempt to stage a ‘democratic coup’ during the results collation of the state gubernatorial polls.

Fintiri said this on Wednesday when he received the certificate of return as winner of the elections from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

The governor who blamed ‘forces in Abuja’ for attempting to manipulate the election results, lamented the involvement of security agents in ‘scuttling democracy in Nigeria.’

He accused the suspended REC of manipulating the election to favour the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

The governor vowed to instruct the ministry of justice to prosecute the REC and ensure that he is taken to jail.

He said, “I’ve become a veteran of inconclusive elections and I’ve learnt a lot out of it. I know that I won the election on the 18th of March, squarely. Hudu, from the beginning, had been manipulating the election to see that he gives it to the APC.

“I know he stole a lot of our votes and gave it to APC in his bid to see that he declares her (Binani), but unfortunately because of the quantum of the votes we had gotten, he became confused and had to declare the election inconclusive believing if he is given the second opportunity he will be able to manipulate.

“God didn’t also allow him, we won the inconclusive election again squarely and he had to do what he did disgracefully.

“I think INEC has taken steps, they are going to prosecute him, but I think the right place to prosecute him is Adamawa because he committed the offence in my land and I’m going to instruct the Ministry of Justice to ensure that he is prosecuted and taken to jail,” he added.

Recall that the embattled REC had declared the candidate of the APC winner of the election, while collation was still ongoing.