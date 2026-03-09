BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Head Of Service Secretariat In Abuja

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Panic erupted on Monday morning after a fire broke out in parts of the Head of Service Secretariat in Abuja.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service were immediately deployed to the scene following reports of the incident.

Confirming the development to THE WHISTLER, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, Mr. Paul Abraham, said the agency received a distress call at about 8:20 a.m. and promptly mobilized firefighters to contain the blaze.

According to him, firefighters from the Garki and Wuse stations responded swiftly and were able to bring the fire under control.

“We were contacted around 8:20 a.m. Presently, the fire is under control. The men of the Federal Fire Service from the Garki and Wuse stations turned out and we have been able to put the fire under control,” he said.

Advertisement

Abraham added that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, noting that investigators would be launched to establish what led to the outbreak.

He also said the full extent of the damage had not been ascertained as firefighters were still carrying out efforts to completely extinguish the flames.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as investigators are to move in there to confirm it. On the impact, we are still damping down, so we have not been able to tell the impact,” he added.

As of the time of press, no casualties have been reported.

More details to follow…