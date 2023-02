71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fuel station A. A Rano, located along the Karu expressway, Nyanya is currently on fire.

The fire outbreak, THE WHISTLER learnt had lasted about 45 minutes when our correspondent sighted the scene as of press time.

The fire which started from one of its fuel stands is gradually expanding towards the access bank building, with no operatives of the Fire Service in view.

Fire Guts A A Rano Fuel Station In Abuja

More details soon.