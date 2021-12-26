Breaking: Fire Guts Next Cash N’ Carry Supermarket In Abuja

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo

The popular Next Cash N’ Carry supermarket located in the Kado District of Abuja has been engulfed by fire

The fire incident occured on Sunday, just a day after Christmas.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

It could also not be immediately ascertained whether there was any life lost in the inferno.

This is coming six months after fire gutted the Ebeano Supermarket also in Abuja.

Confirming the Incident, the Federal Fire Service, said firefighters have been deployed to the scene.

The service however advised the public to take note of the development and avoid the route.

