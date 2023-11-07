BREAKING: For Leaking Osun Ex-Speaker’s ‘Ritual Video’, Community Leaders Bag 5 Years Jail

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court based in Osogbo has sentenced five individuals who engaged in blackmail and fraud against the former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoye.

The perpetrators defrauded the ex-speaker of the sum of N38 million and maliciously released a nude video of the politician while allegedly having a ‘ritual bath’ in public.

The incident dates back to 2018 when the blackmailers released a 13-second nude video that quickly went viral on the internet.

In the video, Owoye, who represented Ilesa East at the State Assembly, was seen being accosted by a group of individuals.

The individuals alleged that he was involved in a ritual bath in a market square, which they claimed was meant to ensure his success in the forthcoming 2019 General elections.

The convicted individuals, namely Kazeem Agbabiaka, Femi Oyebode, Abdul-Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, along with Oyebanji Oyeniyi and Ismaila Azeez, were initially arraigned in court on October 19th, 2018.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution presented 57 exhibits such as flash drives and bank statements from Guarantee Trust Bank, WEMA Bank, and First Bank, among others.

On Tuesday, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola found five of the accused guilty of conspiracy, advance fee fraud, and cyberstalking, among others, have sentenced them to five years each.

Specifically, Agbabiaka, Oyebode, Ojonla (both community leaders), and Babatunde (who held the title of Prince) were found guilty of conspiracy and advance fee fraud, while Adebiyi was convicted of cyberstalking.

Oyeniyi was discharged and acquitted of all charges related to the case.

Justice Ayoola established that the convicted individuals had not only defrauded the former Speaker of N38 million but had also callously posted his nude video on the internet with the intent to subject him to public ridicule.