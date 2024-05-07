BREAKING: Former Abia Assembly Speaker Enyinnaya Orji Defects To APC

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has defected to the All Progressive Congress(APC)

The ex lawmaker was issued the APC membership card by the state chairman of the Party in Abia, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

THE WHISTLER reports that the former speaker had on Monday resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

“After careful consultation and personal decision, I have decided to exit the PDP, It’s time to move on with our lives” he said while announcing his resignation from the PDP.

Recall that former chief of staff to ex-governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Anthony Agbazuere, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikanmayo and many other top members of the PDP, last month joined the APC in a move that shook the Abia political space.