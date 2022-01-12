BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor Alao-Alaka Dies At 71

Nigeria Politics
By Olufemi Makinde

A former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, is dead.

Sources close to him told THE WHISTLER that he died on Wednesday morning.

He celebrated his 70th birthday in June 2020.

Although the details of his death remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report, sources in Ogbomoso, his hometown said many indigenes of the town have been thrown into mourning as the news filtered into the town.

Alao-Akala was a former police officer and a former Deputy Governor to Chief Rashidi Ladoja. He became governor when Ladoja was impeached. He was a candidate of the ADP in 2019 Governorship election in Oyo State before defecting to the APC.

