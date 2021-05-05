Breaking: Fr Mbaka ‘Resurfaces’

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), is not missing, THE WHISTLER gathered Wednesday.

The whereabout of the vocal priest was said to be unknown early Wednesday morning.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide also confirmed the priest was missing since Tuesday.

While some group said Mbaka was whisked away by the Department of State Security, others said he was locked up by the bishop of his diocese on the orders “from above.”

However, the DSS, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya, denied Mbaka was in custody.

Afunanya said, “This is not true. Fr Mbaka was not picked up.”

His alleged disappearance prompted many residents of Enugu to protest to the bishop’s house for his immediate release.

Although the details of what happened are still sketchy, in a video released by the BBC Pidgin, monitored by THE WHISTLER, Mbaka was sighted in an open roofed jeep, waving to protesters who surrounded him. Police operatives were also seen in the video.

A source from Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on condition of anonymity, told THE WHISTLER that the youth group that issued the statement was never a part of the pan-Igbo organization.

According to the source, “They are impostors.”