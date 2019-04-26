Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has imposed a 24 hour curfew on Kajuru Local Government Area following a violence that broke out in parts of the LGA on Friday.

This was according to El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, who revealed the development in a Facebook post.

Aruwan revealed that the violence occurred at the popular Kasuwan Magani in Kaduna Central.

Advertisement

“Following events in Kasuwan Magani, the dusk to dawn curfew that has been in place in Kajuru LGA had been extended to 24-hours in the entire local government area. The 24-hour curfew in the entire Kajuru LGA is with immediate effect, and will be enforced until further notice,” Mr Aruwan wrote.

The violence is coming on the heels of the killing of a British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and a Nigerian, Mr Mathew Oguche, at the Kajuru Castle holiday resort in Kajuru LGA on Saturday, April 20, 2019, by gunmen.

This is a developing story…