George Floyd Gets Justice As Former US Police Officer, Chauvin Covicted For Murder

Former United States police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, leading to his death in 2020, has been found guilty of murder.

The US jury gave the verdict in a unanimously judgment.

The former Minnesota police officer was declared guilty on three counts – second-degree murder , third-degree murder and manslaughter.

His bail was also revoked.