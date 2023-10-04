BREAKING: ‘Give Him Water And Sugar’ — Akpabio Shouts As Kaduna Ministerial Nominee Collapses During Senate Screening
Abbas Balarabe, a ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, has collapsed during a screening by the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday.
Balarabe, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to replace former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, collapsed shortly after introducing himself to the senators.
Balarabe had served as Secretary to the Kaduna State Government during El-Rufai’s tenure.
More details to follow…