BREAKING: Gov Adeleke Presents N273bn 2024 Budget To Osun Assembly

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday presented a N273 billion budget for 2024 to the State House of Assembly.

The budget, christened “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” has an estimate of Two Hundred and Seventy- Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety -Seven Thousand, Four Hundred and Ten Naira (N273,908,997,410).

Speaking to lawmakers at the assembly, Adeleke said the figure is made up of recurrent expenditure of One Hundred and Sixty–Five Billion, Six Hundred and Fifty–Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy – Six Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N165,654,976,700) and capital expenditure of One Hundred and Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Fifty – Four Million, Twenty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ten Naira (N108,254,020,710).

“The tag for this budget reflects our current focus of rebuilding the battered state we inherited,” Adeleke said. “It is a sign that we are targeting recovery after successfully revamping all sectors of Osun society,” he said.

Adeleke assured lawmakers that the executive arm has the will and determination to ensure the achievement of budgetary goals once the proposal is passed into law.

“Today, I am reassured of our collective partnership for a new Osun of our dream,” he said. “You have in me a governor with firm belief in executive-legislative collaboration for development.”