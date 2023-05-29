BREAKING: Gov Adeleke Sacks 17 Permanent Secretaries Appointed By Oyetola

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Monday night sacked 17 permanent secretaries appointed by ex-governor Adegboyega Oyetola and announced their replacements.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Oyetola had appointed 30 permanent secretaries across various ministries.

But Adeleke, during his inauguration, vowed to sack some of the appointees.

A circular by the Head of Service, S. A Aina on Monday night, disclosed a new list of permanent secretaries appointed by Governor Adeleke.

The list showed that names of 17 permanent secretaries appointed by Oyetola were missing while the governor retained 13 of them.

The circular partly read, “The Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service. The appointment, which takes immediate effect, puts an end to the infamous era of Coordinating Directors serving as Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government.”

Aina noted that swearing-in of the new permanent secretaries will take place on Tuesday at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, by 4PM.

The circular disclosed that, “The Governor has equally approved the confirmation of appointment of Surveyor Soladoye Abioye as substantive Surveyor General and Mr Ijiyemi Ijidele as substantive Statistician – General with immediate effect.

“In the same vein, the Governor has graciously approved that the rights and privileges of a Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service be accorded the Director General of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) now and henceforth. This is with a view to repositioning the Corporation towards efficient service delivery.”

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are

i. Kolawole N. Akintola

ii. Adesina T. Okandeji

iii. Adebayo S. Raji

iv. Akeem A. Bello

v. Yetunde A. Esan (Mrs.)

vi. Kehinde J. Odediran (Mrs.)

vii. Bashir I. Bello (Engr.)

viii. Isiaka A. Adekunle (Dr.)

ix. Murtala A.K. Jimoh

x. Mobolaji F. Olaoye (Dr.)

xi. Modupe O. Irelewuyi (Mrs.)

xii. Ayodele O. Babalola

xiii. Olufemi Ogundun

xiv. Moruf A. Olawale

xv. Gbemisola Fayoyin (Mrs.)

xvi. Abayomi Oni (Dr.)

xvii. Olawuni T. Oladele

xviii. Sunday O. Fadele

xix. Oladapo O. Fasina

xx. Olusoji S. Wojuade

xxi. Abimbola B. Babatunde (Mrs)

xxii. Rufus A. Oyegbami

xxiii. Mudasiru O. Oyedeji

xxiv. Taiwo O. Oladunjoye (Mrs)

xxv. Olusola S. Ajao (Engr.)

xxvi.Bukola O. Jolayemi (Mrs)

xxvii. Fatai T. Adekilekun

xxviii. Ibrahim Akibu

xxix. Adeoye R. Popoola