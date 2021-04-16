BREAKING: Gov Makinde Sacks LAUTECH Vice-Chancellor

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has sacked the Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), Prof Michael Ologunde.

The VC’s sacking was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye.

It reads: “His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State and the visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has directed that the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. M. O. Ologunde should step aside until further notice.

“Consequently, the VC has also been directed to hand over forthwith to the next principal officer in rank in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of normal activities of the institution.”

More details to follow…