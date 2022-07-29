BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Hotelier, Female Worker In Ogbomoso

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two people in Oyo State.

The proprietor of an unnamed hotel and the workers were reportedly kidnapped at Abaa community which is located in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The two persons were said to have been abducted on Thursday evening and the incident has triggered panic among residents of the town and adjoining communities

Sources in the community told THE WHISTLER that the gunmen fired several shots in the air to scare away people while they picked their victims and fled into the bush.

Residents were said to have been living in fear while calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to beef up security around the area.

Although the Police Public Relations Officer in the state has yet to confirm the incident, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon , Oba Francis Alao, said gunmen abducted two persons in a hotel in Abaa.

He said he had contacted the police and they told him that an investigation had started and some arrests had been made.

He said, ” I am in touch with the DPO of Orile Igbon and he said they had started an investigation into the case. Some arrested have been made as well.”