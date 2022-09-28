BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oyo Police Station, Two Killed

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde
Hoodlums have allegedly attacked the police station in Iganna, Oyo State, and killed a police officer and a suspect.

The armed hoodlums, who are said to be residents of the town reportedly struck on Tuesday evening.

Two residents told journalists on Wednesday that the attack was a fallout of the crisis within some groups in the town which is in Iwajowa Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the attack.

The PPRO said, “Investigation has commenced into the matter. Updates would be provided accordingly.”

