Breaking : Gunmen Attack Soludo, Kill Police Guards

Professor Charles Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, was Wednesday evening attacked while holding a political meeting at his Isuofia country home.

Soludo is vying for the governorship of Anambra State under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for November this year.

THE WHISTLER gathered that three policemen, reportedly guarding the place, were killed. Their weapons were said to have been taken away from them. The fate of Prof Soludo is still unknown.

Anambra police PRO is yet to respond to messages sent to him on the incident as at press time.