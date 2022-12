79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Armed men have reportedly detonated explosives on the Ihiala Police Divisional Headquarters in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday and led to the freedom of some inmates.

Reports revealed that the assailants sporadically shot in the air during the operation causing unrest in the neighbourhood.

Details later…