BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Kukah’s Diocese, Kidnap 2 Clerics

Armed men have reportedly invaded St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government of Katsina State, abducting two priests.

The parish, presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah was invaded in the early hours of Wednesday.

Kukah’s Sokoto Diocese covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Confirming the incident to Punch, the Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Christopher Omotosho, said two boys in the house were also abducted.

He said, “As at midnight of today, 25th May 2022, gunmen broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, Kafur LGA of Katsina State.

“The parish priest and his assistant Rev. Frs. Stephen Ojapa, MSP, Oliver Okpara and two boys in the house were kidnapped.

“No information as to their whereabouts. Kindly pray for their safety and release.”

THE WHISTLER had contacted the State’s Police Spokesperson, Gambo Isah for confirmation of the incident but calls placed to his phone line were not responded to.

Recall that the attack on some parishes under the Diocese of Sokoto reportedly started after Kukah condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu by her Muslim colleagues.

The student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto was accused of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammed and was subsequently stoned and burnt to death.

Consequently, an irate mob had vandalised some parishes presided over by Kukah in Sokoto. They razed some parts of Kukah’s church buildings and set a bus ablaze on one of the premises.

The situation had, however, incited the ban on religious-toned protests as some northern governors warned against religious violence.

