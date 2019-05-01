BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Buhari’s In-law In Daura

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, Alhaji Musa Umar, who is also the district head of Daura has been kidnapped by four unidentified gunmen on Wednesday.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed Umar’s Daura residence around 7 p.m. and whisked him away in a 406 saloon car to an unknown destination.

The criminals were said to have shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping Umar.

NAN reports that Umar had just returned from the mosque where he took part in the evening prayer when the incident happened.

According to the news agency, he was sitting in front of his house with some people when the gunmen kidnapped him.

The Daura council chairman Malam Abba Mato was said to be among hundreds of sympathisers who visited Umar’s residence after he was whisked away.