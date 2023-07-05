BREAKING: Gunshots As Amotekun, Immigration Officers Clash In Osogbo

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, were thrown into anxiety on Wednesday as operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun and Nigeria Immigration Services(NIS) clashed.

The incident happened in front of Amotekun’s head office in the Government House Annex building in the Oke-Fia area of Osogbo.

A gun duel among the operatives caused apprehension among residents, forcing shop owners around the area to close their businesses and run to safety.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the clash has yet to be ascertained but visitation to the scene by THE WHISTLER’s correspondent indicated that the leadership of both agencies are currently meeting inside the premises of the Amotekun head office.

It was observed that operatives of NIS were in the premises with their patrol vans numbering four while the Amotekun corps were also on the premises.

Efforts to speak with operatives of the agencies proved abortive as our correspondent was denied access to the office where the meeting was being held.

Details shortly…