BREAKING: Gunshots As Hoodlums Attack PVC Collection Centre In Imo, Destroy Voter Cards

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have attacked a permanent voter’s card collection center in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

The attackers who wielded sophisticated assault rifles commanded the people at the centre to lie down while shooting in the air.

A viral online video showed some men and women lying on the floor while their children who were gripped with fear could be seen crying.

One of the assailants was heard saying, “These are the stupid people we are fighting for their freedom, as you can see, they are here making votes and preparing for election.

“Today is the 14th of April, we are sending a warning to you people, we don’t want any election, no more elections, no more voter cards.”

Festus Okoye, the spokesman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), confirmed the attack in a statement on Thursday.

More details to follow…