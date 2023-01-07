Breaking: Heavy Security As Peter Obi Arrives Osogbo For Campaign

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has arrived Osogbo capital of Osun State in continuation of his 2023 election campaign.

Obi’s helicopter landed at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, the venue of the campaign, in company of his entourage and heavy security.

There was heavy security presence at the venue of the campaign as scores of security operatives including policemen, Department of State Service operatives and officers of the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps and private guards.

Peter Obi In Osogbo

When Obi came down from the helicopter he approached the crowd which was standing afar, and waved at them.

Details shortly…