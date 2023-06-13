BREAKING: Hilda Baci Loses 7hrs As Guinness World Records Certifies Her As ‘Longest Cooking Marathon’ Holder

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has been declared the latest world record holder for the “longest cooking marathon (individual)” by the Guinness World Records.

However, the organization deducted 7 hours from Hilda’s 100-hour cooking marathon record.

It announced on Tuesday, “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual)

“Watch the video to find out the official time we’ve awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below”

More details to follow…