BREAKING: Hilda Baci Loses 7hrs As Guinness World Records Certifies Her As ‘Longest Cooking Marathon’ Holder

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
Guinness-World-Record-and-Hilda-Baci

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has been declared the latest world record holder for the “longest cooking marathon (individual)” by the Guinness World Records.

Advertisement

However, the organization deducted 7 hours from Hilda’s 100-hour cooking marathon record.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Abia Lawmaker, Benjamin Kalu Emerges Deputy Speaker For 10th Assembly

Nigeria Politics

PDP’s Ugwu Emerges Speaker Of LP Dominated Enugu Assembly

It announced on Tuesday, “After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual)

“Watch the video to find out the official time we’ve awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below”

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement