BREAKING: Hoodlums Kidnap DCO In Abuja Police Division

The Divisional Crime Officer of the Dawaki Police Division was on Thursday kidnapped during an attack on the station located in the suburb bordering Gwarimpa in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the DCO whose identity has yet to be ascertained was subsequently released by the hoodlums who invaded the division.

Our correspondent learnt that trouble started when some joint task force operatives attempted to arrest a motorcyclist who rode his bike to the Kubwa expressway in violation of the ban on commercial motorcycles on the highway.

One of the operatives was said to have injured the motorcyclist when he pulled him down from his bike in the process of arresting him.

This reportedly angered his fellow motorcyclists and some hoodlums who invaded the police division in retaliation on Thursday morning.

An officer was injured on the leg while one of the hoodlums was reportedly stabbed with his organs protruding from his stomach.

When contacted, DSP Josephine Edeh, spokespersons of the FCT police command confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER but said she was not aware of the DCO’s abduction.

Edeh noted the situation had been brought under control and calm restored to the area.