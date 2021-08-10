BREAKING: I Acquired 2 UK Houses, Others With Loans — Ex-Gov Dickson Explains EFCC Invitation

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) interrogated him on Tuesday over allegations that he diverted N17.5 billion while in office.

The EFCC was said have grilled Dickson for several hours over allegations that he misappropriated funds allegedly donated to the state for flood control.

A petition filed before the EFCC by an NGO had accused the former governor of using the funds to acquire buildings, plots, farms, and two houses in the UK, amongst others.

Earlier reports had said that the former governor and current Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District was detained by the anti-graft agency over the allegations.

But Dickson, who was Bayelsa governor between 2012 and 2020, said the EFCC released him on “self-recognition” after hours of interrogation by operatives at the Abuja headquarters of the anti-graft agency.

While denying the allegation of misappropriation of funds, the former governor noted that most of the assets listed in the petition were acquired through loans he took before becoming governor.

“These investments were funded by loans and advances and repaid from salaries, allowances, savings and others. One of them is still on mortgage and I have made these documents available to the EFCC.

“These investments were declared in my assets declaration form at the House of Reps in 2011; my Governorship form in 2012, 2016, 2020 after I left office and the Senate Assets declaration form this year,” read part of a statement personally signed by Dickson after returning from the EFCC office.

Full statement reads:

MY FAMILY ASSETS WERE ACQUIRED IN 2007 WITH LOANS

…REPEATED DECLARATIONS MADE TO CCB BEFORE I BECAME GOV – DICKSON

… SAYS PETITION WAS FRIVOLOUS

About two weeks ago I received an invitation from the EFCC to clarify some issues relating to assets declarations as alleged by an NGO.

On account of our busy schedule at the time, I wrote to inform them and we agreed to reschedule the interview for today.

As a law abiding citizen and with a life long commitment to supporting Law enforcement and security agencies, I honored the invitation today as rescheduled. I understand that the subject matter of the inquiry relates to investments of my family trust, which I incorporated while being a member of the House of Reps to hold my family assets and investments which were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor.

I understand that there is a petition from an NGO alleging that these investments (largely buildings, plots, farms, etc in my village, Orua, Yenagoa, and two buy-to-let houses in the UK) were not declared. I have a duty to clarify these issues with the investigating authorities who by law have the responsibility to inquire into these matters.

However, for the avoidance of doubts, let me state that my family investments, Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated were made between 1996 and 2012 before I became Governor.

I went beyond these declarations and wrote several letters to the appropriate agencies, copies of which have been made available to the EFCC. My trust and I subscribed to the federal government Voluntary Assets Income AND Declaration Scheme (VAIDES) and also paid the necessary taxes.

As a result of blackmail from some quarters, the Trust and I went to the Federal High Court where there is a subsisting judgement declaring that no Nigerian law is breached by a public officer who takes loans and other verifiable avenues to make investments for his family provided these are declared.

It should be on record that I have since resigned from the Trust Administration since 2011 before I became Governor.

My solicitors and those of the trust have written to the EFCC to clarify these issues with the accompanying documents.

However on getting to the commission, the investigating team came up with a new allegation of diversion of flood funds in 2012 totaling N17.5 billion. The petition further alleged that the money was used for my re-election in 2019. The fact is that there was no such donation about the 2012 flood in Bayelsa.

Curiously, there was no mention of donor or where the money came from. There was also no re-election for governorship in Bayelsa in 2019 which are clear proofs that the petition was totally frivolous.

The commission after looking into these allegations have since asked me to return home on self recognition.

I have authorized this statement to be released for the avoidance of any misinformation.

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson

Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly