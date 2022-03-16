BREAKING: ‘I Don’t Want To Step On Buhari’s Toes’ — Tinubu Begs APC Senators To Back Presidential Ambition

The acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has pleaded with senators of the ruling party to support his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu made the appeal while meeting with about 70 APC senators who honoured his request to speak to them about his presidential bid on Wednesday.

The two-time former Lagos State governor related to the senators his discussion with President Buhari about his ambition, noting that he doesn’t want to become enemies with the president because of his presidential bid.

THE WHISTLER had reported that President Buhari may not support Tinubu’s ambition. Competent sources had told this website that the president was angered about the approach the APC leader chose to declare his interest in the office when he visited him at the State House in January.

“I told Mr. President that my ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes,” Tinubu was quoted as saying by Abubakar Sidiq Usman, the Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President.

“I want to beg you to look at my capacity and my experience. I am perhaps the only one who has been in the Senate, who has been a governor and aspiring to become President,” Usman, who shared excerpts of Tinubu’s remarks, further quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who led the APC senators into the session with Tinubu, said the APC caucus of the Senate has remained true to the ideals of the party since they were elected in 2019.

Lawan told Tinubu, “2023 is going to be defined by what we do between now and then and what we have done between 2015 and now. That means we have to remain focused as an administration and United as a party.

“You have done so much as a governor. You were a member of this National Assembly and a member of this special legislative organization.”

Tinubu, who declared for the presidency after meeting President Buhari in January, has continued to hold consultations with relevant stakeholders regarding his ambition.