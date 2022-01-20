BREAKING: I Escaped Attempt To Bomb Me Near Kawo Bridge – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Kaduna said he narrowly escaped being bombed near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.

Buhari is on a state visit to Kaduna State.

Speaking at the newly constructed Kawo bridge executed by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration, Buhari recalled, “There was an attempt to bomb me here…there was a market nearby….” adding that his security escorts were vigilant.

As part of the visit to Kaduna, President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the ultra-modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna.

The president reiterated the likelihood of making Kaduna his home after leaving office.

The president’s entourage was led by El-Rufai, and he would commission other projects in Zaria, the northern part of the state.

Buhari has, however, always used Kaduna as his home state before winning election in 2015. This is the first official visit to the state to commission public projects since his election.