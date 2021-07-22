BREAKING: Igboho Arrives Court In Benin Republic

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has arrived at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, ahead of his arraignment by the authorities of Benin Republic.

THE WHISTLER has gathered that Igboho, who was arrested by INTERPOL on Monday night, would be charged with immigration-related offences.

Igboho may be charged with passport related offence but his supporters are happy that his lawyers have arrived in Cotonu , the venue of the court sitting.

Supporters demanding his release had arrived at the court ahead of the Yoruba Nation activist who was arrested together with his wife, Ropo on their way to Germany.

The DSS had declared Igboho wanted on July 1 after he escaped the raid on his house in Ibadan which claimed two lives.

The secret police claimed it found 10 guns in his residence but Igboho had denied the claims, saying the guns were not his.