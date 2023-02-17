BREAKING: IGP Summons Anambra Senior Officers To Force HQ

By Nneoma Benson
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has summoned some senior police officers of the Anambra State Command allegedly linked with recent killings and kidnapping for ransom.

The IGP has also set up a special investigation panel to investigate allegations of criminal activities levelled against some senior officers of the Anambra Police Command.

The investigation is against the backdrop of some weighty allegations of kidnapping, organ harvesting, extortion and the mysterious disappearance of suspects levelled against the officers.

Details later…

