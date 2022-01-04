BREAKING: Imo Residents Disappointed As Gov Uzodimma Fails To Mention Sponsors Of Insecurity

Governor Hope Uzodimma has lost the opportunity to shame his critics who accused him of sponsoring insecurity in the state by failing to name the real sponsors of insecurity as he promised to during a stakeholders’ meeting held in the state on Tuesday.

Imo residents who attended the stakeholders’ meeting were left disappointed after Governor Uzodimma failed to keep to his promise to mention the names of alleged sponsors of insecurity in the state.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the governor had promised that alleged sponsors of insecurity in the state would be named “one by one” at the meeting which held at the Government House, Owerri, on Tuesday.

“We have gotten the bank account from where they have been transferring money to them and we have the evidence. When I will address Imo stakeholders on January 3, I will call their names one by one,” the governor had promised in December.

But Uzodimma, who delivered a lengthy speech at the meeting, failed to keep the promise.

Rather, the governor used the occasion to publicize the achievements of his administration in the last two years.

This website reported that heavily armed security operatives had cordoned off the venue of the meeting following the suspense generated by the governor’s threat to expose promoters of insecurity in the state.

The meeting had in attendance the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, the former Senator who represented Imo North senatorial district, Matthew Nwagwu, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu, former minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, amongst others.