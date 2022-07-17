BREAKING: INEC Declares Adeleke Osun Governor-elect After Beating Gov Oyetola In 17 Out Of 30 LGAs

By Tayo Olu
Gboyega-Oyetola-and-Ademola-Adeleke-THE-WHISTLER-NG
L-R: Gboyega Oyetola and Ademola Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

This comes as Governor Oyetola, who sought re-election on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, lost in 17 out of the 30 Local Government Areas of the state.

Processor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos and INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the election, officially declared Adeleke as the winner of the election on Sunday morning.

Results announced at the collation center in Osogbo showed that Adeleke polled a total of 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Oyetola who scored 375,027 votes.

This followed the presentation of results from all the 332 wards and over 3,700 polling units by returning officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Professor Ogundipe.

More details to follow…

