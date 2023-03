87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress, the Governor-elect for Kaduna state.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, declared that Sani won with 730,002 votes.

Candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Isah Ashiru Kudan, came second with 719, 116 votes, trailing Uba with over 20,000 votes.

The Labour party came third with 58,283 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party scored 21,405.