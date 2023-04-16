BREAKING: INEC Declares Idris Of APC Winner Of Kebbi Governorship Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
The-Whistler-NG-Breaking-News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of Kebbi State governorship election.

Advertisement

The declaration was made on Sunday after the conclusion of collation from the supplementary election that was held on Saturday.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Atiku To INEC: Prepare For Consequences Of Declaring ‘Loser As Winner’ Of Adamawa Governorship

Nigeria Politics

BREAKING: Tinubu Top Associate,Toyin Badmus, Dies In Abuja

The election was declared inconclusive on March 18.

In announcing the result, the returning officer of Kebbi state supplementary governorship polls, Yusuf Saidu declared Idris the winner and governor-elect of the state.

He declared that Idris polled 409225 votes to defeat his opponent from the opposition peoples democratic party, Aminu Bande, who polled 360944.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement