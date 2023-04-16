BREAKING: INEC Declares Idris Of APC Winner Of Kebbi Governorship Election

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of Kebbi State governorship election.

The declaration was made on Sunday after the conclusion of collation from the supplementary election that was held on Saturday.

The election was declared inconclusive on March 18.

In announcing the result, the returning officer of Kebbi state supplementary governorship polls, Yusuf Saidu declared Idris the winner and governor-elect of the state.

He declared that Idris polled 409225 votes to defeat his opponent from the opposition peoples democratic party, Aminu Bande, who polled 360944.