BREAKING: INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Governorship Election 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been re-elected for a second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu won in 19 out of the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state to emerge victorious in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour won in one LGA to come second, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, came a distant third.

Sanwo-Olu won in Alimosho,Badagry, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Apapa, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Mushin, Surulere and Shomolu.

Rhodes-Vivour won in Amuwo-Odofin, while Adediran of the PDP did not win any LGA.

The governor polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

Other political parties put together got 18, 766 votes, while the total valid votes was 1,155, 678.

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, at 1:15 am on Monday morning.

Oladiji said: “I declare that Sanwo-Olu Babajide Olushola of the APC having satisfied the requirement of the law by scoring 25 percent in two-third of the Local Government Areas of the state; and also having the highest number of votes cast, and meeting the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.”

Meanwhile, the LP has demanded cancellation of the governorship election. The party alleged that in over 1,000 polling units in Alimosho, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa LGAs, people were not allowed to cast their votes.

After the victory of the LP in the state during the presidential election on February 25, political analysts envisaged a tight race. However, the governor had an easy victory, winning with over 400,000 votes.