BREAKING: INEC Finally Grants Labour Party, Experts Access To Election Materials

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has granted the Labour Party and its lawyers access to inspect materials used for the February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Tanko Yunusa, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

“Yes, they have granted us access, we are meeting with the chairman now. We have our team of lawyers and technical experts with us,” Tanko told our correspondent on Monday.

This development followed threats by the LP to mobilize for a nationwide protest if the commission refuses to comply with the judgement of the Court of Appeal allowing the party to inspect election materials.

Details later…