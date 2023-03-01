BREAKING: INEC Issues Tinubu Certificate Of Return

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has issued a certificate of return to the former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, who was declared elected in the Saturday’s presidential election.

Tinubu was on Wednesday morning declared winner of the election which was contested by 18 political parties.

He defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party into second and Third places.

Tinubu got 8, 794,726 votes from the 24,025, 940 total valid votes cast, according to the Chief Returning Officer and Chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu while declaring the results.

Tinubu’s closest challenger, Atiku, polled 6,984, 520 votes.

While Obi garnered 6,101,533, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, scored 1,496,687.

Tinubu was followed to the National Collation Centre by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahamd Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The former Lagos State Governor was flanked by his wife, Oluremit Tinubu. He received the certificate from Yakubu with his Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.