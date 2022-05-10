BREAKING: INEC Rejects APC, PDP, Others’ Request To Tweak 2023 Election Timetable

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected a request by political parties for adjustment of the 2023 election timetable to allow the parties more time to prepare and conduct their primary elections.

The chairman of the Inter Party Advisory, Yabagi Sanni, had made the request for extension during INEC’s meeting with the leadership of political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

But the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, rejected the request and maintained his earlier position that the June 3rd deadline for conclusion of party primaries is “firm and fixed”.

More details to follow…

