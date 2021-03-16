BREAKING: Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission DG, Chidi Izuwah Is Dead

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission Engr Chidi Izuwah is dead.

Izuwah was said to have died on Tuesday morning.

An associate of the late DG who preferred not to be named confirmed his death to THE WHISTLER.

Izuwah started his career as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt.

Thereafter, he held several senior oil and gas asset management positions in a career spanning over 21 years with SPDC (Shell Nigeria) and Shell International USA and Europe.

He was confirmed to his current position by the senate and formally appointed Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the ICRC in 2019 by President Buhari.

He had a first degree in civil engineering from the University of Nigeria and a master’s degree in hydraulic engineering from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

He was a frequent speaker at infrastructure finance, Islamic finance, and PPP conferences.

Izuwah was also a Harvard, Wharton, Columbia University, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Executive Education alumni.

ENDS