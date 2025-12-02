BREAKING: IPI Blacklists Two Governors, Police IG Over Media Repression

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has blacklisted Niger Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno over media repression.

The IPI also blacklisted the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for continued police harassment and attack on journalists.

The IPI made the announcement on Tuesday during its Annual Conference in Abuja in the presence of Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The IPI President, Musikilu Mojeed, announced that the governors and the Inspector General of Police continue to repress the media thus preventing journalists from doing their legitimate responsibilities.

He therefore said, “Mohammed Umar Bago, Niger Governor, Umo Eno, governor of Akwa Ibom and the IG of Police, Kayode Egbetokun are hereby written in the book of infamy.”

Details later…