BREAKING: IPMAN Directs All Filling Stations To Resume Sale Of Petrol To Nigerians

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has directed it’s members to reopen all filling stations that were earlier shut as a result of a directive to stop the sale of petrol to Nigerians.

The Association gave the directive to it’s members through a statement dated February 7 and signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kuluwa

The Association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.

But in the statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, it directed the reopening of filling stations, adding that this should be done with immediate effect.

It reads, “Having met with the concerned authority, all filling station should open with immediate effect and continue selling, while the association continues with further consultation and accordingly keep you inform. Thank you for usual cooperation.”