BREAKING: Israel Adesanya Loses First UFC Titles To Polish Fighter

Nigerian UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has lost his first ever fight in the UFC to a Polish fighter, Jan Blochwicz, in a bout on Sunday.

Blochwicz broke Adesanya’s record of 20 wins without losses during the fight that held in Las Vegas, United States.

The reviously undefeated middleweight champion lost by a unanimous decision at the UFC 259.

More details to follow…