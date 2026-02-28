BREAKING: Israel Launches ‘Pre-Emptive Attack’ On Iran, Defence Minister Announces

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Israel has launched what it has called “pre-emptive attack” against Iran.

In a statement this morning, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a “special and permanent state of emergency” across Israel.

Three explosions have been heard in downtown Tehran, according to Iranian media monitored by THE WHISTLER on Saturday morning.

This outlet reports that the Fars News Agency has also said it has received reports that several missiles have hit the Republic area of the Iranian capital.

No reprisal attack yet from Iran.

However, after defence minister Israel Katz announced the country’s preemptive strike on Iran, the Israel Defence Forces announced ​a “prohibition ‌on educational ​activities, gatherings, and workplaces”.

“Essential ​sectors” were ​exempted, ​the military ⁠said in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER.

On its part, the IDF warned of ‘possibility of missiles being launched’ by Iran.

The IDF said that sirens sounded all throughout the country in the last few minutes, “with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces”.

“This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel,” they add.

“The IDF emphasizes that the public is requested to stay in proximity to protected spaces,” a statement on X by the IDF seen by THE WHISTLER said.

This is a second war between the two countries after the war in June 2025.

There’s an ongoing protest in Iran against the government.

It’s not clear if the U.S. is involved but no statement yet. The U.S. has in the last month ramped up military deployment in the Middle East in what has been declared preparatory deployment for attack on Iran.

Both countries held another round of talks on Friday concerning Iran’s nuclear weapons. Iran has denied it’s working towards nuclear weapons.