BREAKING: Judge Asks Nnamdi Kanu To Explain Why He Defied Initial Bail Conditions, Denies Application

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has refused the bail application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako held that Kanu is at liberty to refile his bail application explaining why he has been absent from the case since 2017.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, had said that his client may have been injected with poisonous substance during his extradition from overseas resulting in his deteriorating health including low potassium in his system.

“There is no existing advanced medical facility in the detaining authority.

“The counts are all bailable offenses under Nigerian law and therefore do not warrant his continued detention.

Ozekhome said the applicant undertakes not to jump bail if granted bail.

But the FG asked the judge to refuse the application.

In her ruling, the judge said she granted the defendant bail in 2017 on health grounds and that he must have three sureties who must be of Igbo extraction, which he produced.

“His bail conditions was that he must not hold any rallies.

“The defendant never showed up in court since 25 of April 2017

“28 day of March, I issued a bench warrant against him and now he has applied for bail.”

She said that it was glaring that the defendant has been “absent” for long.

“You have to explain to me why you did not abide by my bail conditions.

“This application is premature and also refused, the bail application can be refiled and reapplied.

“We have given 19 interlocutory applications since this matter, I wish this case can be speedily disposed,” she said.