BREAKING: Kaduna Tribunal Sacks Uba Sani, Orders Fresh Election

The Kaduna Governorship Tribunal has declared the governorship election in the state inconclusive, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections in 7 wards in four local government areas.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said Governor Uba Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to win the March 13 guber election while Mr. Ashiru was said to have scored 719,196 votes.

But Ashiru and the PDP approached the tribunal accusing INEC of allowing irregularities and electoral fraud in favor of the governor.

But the governor’s lead counsel, Chief Bayo Ojo, SAN, said the petitioners failed to prove their assertions.

The three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Victor Oviawe, in a 2-1 decision held that the elections must hold in the disputed polling units.