BREAKING: Kagara Schoolboys Released By Abductors

The students abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state, have been released by their kidnappers.

This was confirmed by the state Governor, Abubakar Bello, in a phone call to channels television.

THE WHISTLER had reported the abduction of the boarding school students by the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms on February 17, 2021.

During the attack , 27 of the students and 12 other persons were kidnapped from the school.

Meanwhile, the over 300 schoolgirls abducted on Friday from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State, are yet to regain their freedom.