BREAKING: Kanu Finally Begins Defence In Terrorism Case

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has finally complied with the directive of the Federal High Court in Abuja to open his defence in the terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

After weeks of resistance, Kanu on Friday began filing his defence documents inside the courtroom, in accordance with an order by Justice James Omotosho.

The development followed the court’s directive that its registry be temporarily moved into the courtroom to enable Kanu complete the filing process without further delay.

The decision came after repeated complaints from the defendant and his legal team over alleged procedural hindrances.

Lead counsel for the Federal Government, Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, confirmed his readiness to receive Kanu’s defence papers and respond accordingly once the filing was concluded.

As of the time of this report, the filing was still ongoing, with Justice Omotosho standing down proceedings for an hour to allow Kanu complete the process.

Kanu had previously refused to open his defence, insisting that the prosecution must first identify the exact provisions of the terrorism law he allegedly breached before he could proceed.

More details to follow…