BREAKING: Kanu’s Legal Consultant Rejects Conviction, Heads To Appeal Court

The convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has rejected the life sentence handed down against him by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

Kanu’s legal consultant, Alloy Ejimakor, disclosed this shortly after Justice James Omotosho delivered the judgement.

The prosecution, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had earlier asked for the death penalty.

“The punishment prescribed for the offences in Counts One, Two, Four, Five and Six, pursuant to Section 12H of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013, is death,” he said.

However, Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life in prison, citing the need to temper justice with mercy.

More details to follow….